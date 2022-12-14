Food

RECIPES | Make the most of seasonal fruits, veggies with plummy dishes

Celeb foodies Mokgadi Itsweng and Jenny Morris get creative with juicy seasonal stone fruit

14 December 2022 - 08:25
Hilary Biller Columnist
Peach gazpacho.
Image: Juicy Delicious

Using the best of the bounty of seasonal peaches and nectarines, foodies Mokgadi Itsweng and Jenny Morris have put together recipes that not only highlight the versatility of the fruit, but add extra wholesomeness and deliciousness to your cooking.

Itsweng said: “As the cook it makes sense to take full advantage of what the generous South African summer has to offer by making full use of seasonal fruit and veg. 

“Affordable and delicious and at the peak of their taste profile and abundantly available, the fruit can be used in innovative ways to add raw and freshness to salads for extra crunch, sweetness and celebratory flair.”

Using her gazpacho recipe, it is an easy and impressive starter to the Christmas meal.

Morris, apart from using seasonal fruit in a variety of sweet and savoury dishes, adds their bounty to her table décor and shares this beautiful and affordable tip: “This is visually stunning. Simply weave rosemary stalks on a round wooden board to create a wreath.  Then arrange large purple-red plums in the wreath. Place a tall glass vase centre of the wreath and fill it with plums and water.”

ROASTED PEACH GAZPACHO

Serves 4

Ingredients:

400g peaches, peeled and chopped

100g ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

½ cucumber chopped

1 chilli finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Juice of 1 lemon

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh mint, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) parsley, finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 peach, peeled, pitted, and chopped

Salsa Topping:

40g cucumber, chopped into small cubes

5ml (1 tsp) mint chopped

5ml (1 tsp) parsley, chopped

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C.
  2. Place half the peaches on a roasting tray and roast for 15 minutes until slightly browned.
  3. Remove the peaches from the oven and allow to cool.
  4. Place all the ingredients including the roasted peaches in a blender or food processor and blend until the fruit and vegetables are finely blended.
  5. Check and adjust the seasoning to your taste.
  6. Spoon into a jar or bowl and allow to chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving
  7. Mix the chopped peach, cucumber, and herbs together.
  8. Serve the gazpacho in glasses topped with peach and cucumber salsa.

Recipe: Mokgadi Itsweng

Bacon and nectarine stuffed chicken breasts.
Image: Juicy Delicious

BACON AND NECTARINE STUFFED CHICKEN BREASTS

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 x skinless chicken breast fillets butterflied

60ml (¼ cup) crispy bacon bits

100g grated Parmesan cheese

4 firm nectarines finely chopped

250ml (1 cup) ricotta cheese

2 cloves crushed garlic

2 spring onions chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

16 rashers of streaky bacon

Method:

  1. Mix the bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, nectarines, ricotta cheese and spring onions into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Place chicken breasts on a clean work surface.
  3. Divide the filling into 4 and spoon it down one side of the chicken breast. Flip the chicken over the filling.
  4. Place 4 rashers of bacon on a piece of plastic wrap.
  5. Place a breast on the edge of the bacon and roll it up.
  6. Heat a pan with a little oil and place the breast seam side down in the pan and fry for 3 minutes or until the bottom is sealed
  7. Turn over and give the top a little colour. Place the chicken in a baking dish and bake for 25 minutes.
  8. Remove from the oven and rest before serving with spicy potato wedges and a large green salad.

Recipe: Jenny Morris

