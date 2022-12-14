RECIPES | Make the most of seasonal fruits, veggies with plummy dishes

Using the best of the bounty of seasonal peaches and nectarines, foodies Mokgadi Itsweng and Jenny Morris have put together recipes that not only highlight the versatility of the fruit, but add extra wholesomeness and deliciousness to your cooking.
Itsweng said: “As the cook it makes sense to take full advantage of what the generous South African summer has to offer by making full use of seasonal fruit and veg.
“Affordable and delicious and at the peak of their taste profile and abundantly available, the fruit can be used in innovative ways to add raw and freshness to salads for extra crunch, sweetness and celebratory flair.”
Using her gazpacho recipe, it is an easy and impressive starter to the Christmas meal.
Morris, apart from using seasonal fruit in a variety of sweet and savoury dishes, adds their bounty to her table décor and shares this beautiful and affordable tip: “This is visually stunning. Simply weave rosemary stalks on a round wooden board to create a wreath. Then arrange large purple-red plums in the wreath. Place a tall glass vase centre of the wreath and fill it with plums and water.”
ROASTED PEACH GAZPACHO
Serves 4
Ingredients:
400g peaches, peeled and chopped
100g ripe tomatoes, chopped
1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped
½ cucumber chopped
1 chilli finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely grated
Juice of 1 lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh mint, finely chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) parsley, finely chopped
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
1 peach, peeled, pitted, and chopped
Salsa Topping:
40g cucumber, chopped into small cubes
5ml (1 tsp) mint chopped
5ml (1 tsp) parsley, chopped
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
- Place half the peaches on a roasting tray and roast for 15 minutes until slightly browned.
- Remove the peaches from the oven and allow to cool.
- Place all the ingredients including the roasted peaches in a blender or food processor and blend until the fruit and vegetables are finely blended.
- Check and adjust the seasoning to your taste.
- Spoon into a jar or bowl and allow to chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving
- Mix the chopped peach, cucumber, and herbs together.
- Serve the gazpacho in glasses topped with peach and cucumber salsa.
Recipe: Mokgadi Itsweng
BACON AND NECTARINE STUFFED CHICKEN BREASTS
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
4 x skinless chicken breast fillets butterflied
60ml (¼ cup) crispy bacon bits
100g grated Parmesan cheese
4 firm nectarines finely chopped
250ml (1 cup) ricotta cheese
2 cloves crushed garlic
2 spring onions chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
16 rashers of streaky bacon
Method:
Recipe: Jenny Morris
