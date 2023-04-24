As parents recover from heart attacks over the price of Prime online, Checkers has announced it is selling the popular sports drinks for 10% of the price.
Prime Hydration has gained popularity internationally. It was founded by YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams.
A 500ml bottle of Prime Hydration was listed online last week for between R800 and R600.
While many were saving their coins to try a sip, Checkers announced it would sell bottles of the drink for R39.99 instead.
It is the official South African retail partner.
“From Monday 1 May 2023, Prime will be sold at selected Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores and on Sixty60 in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It will roll out to the rest of South Africa during the month.”
WILL MY LOCAL STORE HAVE IT?
Here is a list of stores where the drink will be available. There will also be launch events at several stores next week, including:
Checkers Canal Walk, Century City, Cape Town — Western Cape (9am)
Checkers Hyper Sandton City, Sandton, Johannesburg — Gauteng (9am)
Checkers Castle Gate, Pretoria — Gauteng (8am)
Checkers Rosebank — Gauteng (8am)
Checkers Hyper Menlyn, Pretoria — Gauteng (9am)
Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga — KwaZulu-Natal (8am)
WHAT IF THE PERSON AHEAD OF ME IN LINE BUYS THEM ALL?
Purchases will be limited to eight per customer, two per flavour.
WHAT FLAVOURS WILL BE AVAILABLE?
Checkers will stock four Prime Hydration flavours: Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch.
Forget a R800 bottle, here’s where you can get Prime for R40
Luh Twizzy went from flexing with a bottle to affording with their tuck-shop money
Image: Screengrab / Takealot
As parents recover from heart attacks over the price of Prime online, Checkers has announced it is selling the popular sports drinks for 10% of the price.
Prime Hydration has gained popularity internationally. It was founded by YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams.
A 500ml bottle of Prime Hydration was listed online last week for between R800 and R600.
While many were saving their coins to try a sip, Checkers announced it would sell bottles of the drink for R39.99 instead.
It is the official South African retail partner.
“From Monday 1 May 2023, Prime will be sold at selected Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores and on Sixty60 in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It will roll out to the rest of South Africa during the month.”
WILL MY LOCAL STORE HAVE IT?
Here is a list of stores where the drink will be available. There will also be launch events at several stores next week, including:
Checkers Canal Walk, Century City, Cape Town — Western Cape (9am)
Checkers Hyper Sandton City, Sandton, Johannesburg — Gauteng (9am)
Checkers Castle Gate, Pretoria — Gauteng (8am)
Checkers Rosebank — Gauteng (8am)
Checkers Hyper Menlyn, Pretoria — Gauteng (9am)
Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga — KwaZulu-Natal (8am)
WHAT IF THE PERSON AHEAD OF ME IN LINE BUYS THEM ALL?
Purchases will be limited to eight per customer, two per flavour.
WHAT FLAVOURS WILL BE AVAILABLE?
Checkers will stock four Prime Hydration flavours: Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch.
READ MORE:
Frenzy for overpriced drink is a prime case of showing off
Would you pay R800 for a sports drink? Prime gets tongues wagging
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos