POLL | Is Prime worth the R40 price tag?

03 May 2023
Prime Hydration hit Checkers shelves across the country on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The sale of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores has seen many South Africans foodies offering their take on whether the energy drink is worth its R40 price tag.

The drink, made popular by YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams, has caused an international frenzy. It was listed online last month for between R800 and R600.

Amid an outcry over the price, retailer Checkers announced it was selling Prime for R39.99.

Competing drinks cost about R14 a bottle.

Prime Hydration's launch on Monday led to long queues at many of its stores and the product selling out within minutes.

Those who managed to get their hands on the drink took to social media to give their verdict.

While some said it tasted nice, others complained it was too sweet or tasted like medicine.

Musician and businessman DJ Sbu has his own line of drinks and said it was “nothing special”.

“It’s not like it’s a drink you’ll drink that will drive your car or give you the Lotto numbers. It's not gonna make you good at what you do,” he said.

He urged South Africans to instead buy local products. 

“Be careful of being duped or enticed about all these European, American and foreign brands and products when you have better here at home. You could be so excited about wearing other brands when you've got better here at home.

“Let’s not be too easily excited about things coming from overseas that are too expensive with no value to add into our lives”.

According to Prime, the energy drink variant contains 200mg of caffeine in each 355ml serving. It's not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant women or people sensitive to caffeine.  

“Prime Hydration and Prime Hydration and Sticks are caffeine-free,” it said. 

