KFC has been trending on social media this week after taking a jab at McDonald's while marketing its chicken double crunch burger.
KFC posted a short clip on social media of the double crunch burger with a caption saying, “There, we fixed it”, directing the message at McDonald's.
This started a funny interaction between the fast food outlets.
McDonald's, which also has a double chicken burger on its menu, responded to KFC saying, “My enemies are after me.”
“We don’t have any beef with you; it’s the chicken we’re after,” KFC said.
KFC ‘fixes’ McDonald's double chicken burger
An advert for the burger at KFC outlets says: “If you can’t beat them, copy them ... or whatever.”
Some social media users questioned whether KFC has its own ideas.
The fast-food franchise was in the spotlight last month when entrepreneur Romeo Malepe from Sharpeville accused it of stealing a kota idea from him. Speaking to Sowetan, Malepe claimed he developed the idea of incorporating the kota in KFC’s menu about four years ago.
KFC denied stealing the idea, saying it was the result of an internal product development process and it was no secret that the kota is a famous South African meal.
Here is how other people reacted to KFC’s ‘fixed it’ advert:
