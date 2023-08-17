Delectables galore at Food and Wine Festival

In celebrating SA's wine country, here's your chance to enjoy the best local wines accompanied by delicious food options and live music at Chris Saunders Park on Saturday. The festival offers visitors the opportunity to sample wines from more than 30 top wine estates, and if bubbles are your thing, you'll love the Sparkling Experience, where a variety of Cap Classique and sparkling wines are available for all to enjoy.

And what's a glass of wine without food? The Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market will serve an assortment of dishes — think fish and chips, an interesting selection of salads, sushi, an array of cheese and charcuterie boards to choose from. And if these aren't your thing, there are burger and pizza trucks too, so something for everyone.

If you are looking at enjoying the wine without the hassle of thinking of what to eat, you could take advantage of the Double Deal @ R795, which includes two tickets to the festival and a picnic bag to share. Filled with delectable cheese, cured meats, fresh bread, biltong, hummus and more to enjoy while relaxing on the lawns.

And the best part of the deal is that you can buy the wines to enjoy at the festival at competitive prices. Please note no under 18s are allowed.

WHAT: Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

WHERE: Chris Saunders Park, Durban

WHEN: August 19, noon to 5pm

Tickets from R250 through Webtickets.