Food

Delectables galore at Food and Wine Festival

Calling all Durbanites — there are still tickets available for this Saturday

17 August 2023 - 15:28 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival is heading to Durban.
The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival is heading to Durban.
Image: 123RF/nschatzi

In celebrating SA's wine country, here's your chance to enjoy the best local wines accompanied by delicious food options and live music at Chris Saunders Park on Saturday. The festival offers visitors the opportunity to sample wines from more than 30 top wine estates, and if bubbles are your thing, you'll love the Sparkling Experience, where a variety of Cap Classique and sparkling wines are available for all to enjoy.

And what's a glass of wine without food? The Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market will serve an assortment of dishes — think fish and chips, an interesting selection of salads, sushi, an array of cheese and charcuterie boards to choose from. And if these aren't your thing, there are burger and pizza trucks too, so something for everyone.

If you are looking at enjoying the wine without the hassle of thinking of what to eat, you could take advantage of the Double Deal @ R795, which includes two tickets to the festival and a picnic bag to share. Filled with delectable cheese, cured meats, fresh bread, biltong, hummus and more to enjoy while relaxing on the lawns.

And the best part of the deal is that you can buy the wines to enjoy at the festival at competitive prices. Please note no under 18s are allowed.

WHAT: Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

WHERE: Chris Saunders Park, Durban

WHEN: August 19, noon to 5pm

Tickets from R250 through Webtickets

MORE

Food, wine and music pairings for a lit weekend

Your next night out could be a hyper-sensory experience. Here's how you can make the most of wining and dining solo or in company
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Chef Nti gives cabbage her culinary master stroke

Nthabiseng Ramaboa, aka Chef Nti, shares her flavour-popping kasi recipe, with the perfect wine match
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Six things to do in the Winelands this winter beyond drinking wine

Sipping the beloved wines of the Cape, we look at other activities that might make you want to stay.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Delectables galore at Food and Wine Festival Food
  2. Can't eat bread containing gluten? See how this school has a class just for you Food
  3. Bonang pulls off back-to-back 1.8 million miracle for SABC ratings Lifestyle
  4. Blood oranges have nothing to do with Dracula Food
  5. Chef Nti gives cabbage her culinary master stroke Food

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”