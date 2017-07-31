6 surprising health benefits of kissing

July was international kissing month - and that's a reason to celebrate. Kissing makes people feel good and it's packed with health benefits.

Science is on the side of Cupid: multiple studies suggest that kissing can do everything from help burn kilojoules to leaving you on an emotional high.

So put aside the air kiss and get some tongue action.

1) It boosts your mood

Having a blue Monday? Wish your loved one a great day with a kiss before heading to work - it instantly boosts the mood.

Kissing raises levels of oxytocin, the brain chemical associated with trust and attachment.

An experiment conducted at Lafayette College in the US between heterosexual pairs who kissed for 15 minutes while listening to music showed spikes in the chemical.

2) Swapping saliva boosts immunity

It might not sound sexy but the whirlpool of saliva between kissers could be stopping them from catching illnesses.

A study for the journal Microbiome said that couples who kissed frequently shared salivary microbiota which force the body to make antibodies that battle the foreign bacteria.

There's also evidence that it can ''protect pregnant women against in utero teratogenesis by human cytomegalovirus".

Kissing is the immunity-boosting ''supplement" you need, but steer clear from the fact that an average of 80 million bacteria are transferred in a 10-second kiss.