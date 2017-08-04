The smell of food could interfere with the body’s anti-ageing processes‚ much like eating does‚ a new laboratory study shows.

Limiting how much you eat without starving extends the lifespan in more than 20 species‚ scientists have proven. What's not known is how this works.

The latest research suggests that it’s not just what you eat‚ but even whether you smell food‚ which could affect the ageing process.

The worm experiment reinforces previous results of research on fruit flies. This found fruit flies lived longer on a restricted diet but not as long when they were allowed to smell the food.