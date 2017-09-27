Fad alert: where exactly are the toxins that juices supposedly 'detox'?

They also tell you that juicing can cleanse your body of toxins. This is laugh-out-loud bonkers. If anyone can explain what exactly these toxins are, and how the juices help to draw them from whatever part of the body they’re in, I’d love to hear it.

Your body is designed to remove toxins on its own, which might well be why the human race didn’t die out before the invention of juicers (or colonic irrigation, which is even higher up the scale of nonsensical aids to the digestive system).

Eight glasses of water a day. This is what we’re told we must, as grown-ups, take in (45kg jockeys and 120kg truckers alike). But where does the figure come from?

It’s so reassuring when anyone can give us a definite number that — quite understandably — we tend to just go with it rather than question. We assume it must come from something solid — tests, research, something scientific. Sadly, that’s rarely the case.