A common South African plant not only gets rid of beer boeps and helps with aging‚ but also aids male and female reproduction functions.

Traditional healers have long known the benefits of the reed - called papkuil‚ matjiesriet or palmiet in the Western Cape‚ ingcongolo in the Eastern Cape and ibhuma in KwaZulu-Natal – but its powers are now also known to scientists.

A team of researchers from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has established that Typha capensis‚ a freshwater plant‚ contains many of the medicinal advantages exploited by tradition healers.