“When my mom calls us a blended family‚ I want to be sick. That’s just a nice way of saying I have to spend Christmas with a stepfather and step-siblings I really don’t get along with. I find the whole festive season so depressing and want to crawl to the bottom of my bed till it’s over. It makes me miss my real dad so much.”

Daniel Porter*‚ 23‚ who says he starts dreading Christmas as early as October‚ is hardly an exception. For all its hearty meals‚ shiny tinsel and forced goodwill‚ for many people the festive season is a major downer.

For some‚ it’s a mild case of the blues‚ while for others it is a high-risk season for suicide‚ crippling depression and anxiety‚ or synonymous with substance abuse and relapse.

Research by Professor Lourens Schlebusch at the University of KwaZulu-Natal found that “family dynamics play an important contributory role in suicidal behaviour”. And December is a high-risk period in a country where an average of 23 people commit suicide daily and hundreds more try.

Other mental health issues and disorders can also be exacerbated at this time of the year‚ and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says these issues are often about expectations versus reality.

Many people buy into the notion of the ideal family‚ spurred on by images and stories in popular culture. This can make people resentful or heighten the conflicts between relatives if their families don’t match up.

In Porter’s case‚ movies about “happy families at Christmas meals” upset him not because they’re unrealistic but because he feels his family was close to that image when his dad was alive. “It is just hard to accept that things can change overnight‚” he said.