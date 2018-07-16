While medical research shows that struggles by couples to conceive can often be attributed to the male partner‚ it remains a lonely and shameful stigma.

This is according to the wife of a man who unknowingly endured male infertility untreated for years.

Thomas Ncube’s wife Marcia* said he supported her through years of negative pregnancy tests‚ believing the problem lay with her.

Six years into their battle to conceive‚ after blood tests‚ scans and a laparoscopic operation‚ it came as a shock when Marcia was given a clean bill of health‚ revealing that the issue lay with him‚ not her.

“Whenever a couple battles to conceive‚ society naturally yields to the possibility that it is the woman who may be the cause‚” said Marcia. “That’s what both of us also thought. While I’ve known other couples who did not have children‚ I never thought it [was possibly] because of the husband.”

Following the diagnosis‚ Marcia said her husband experienced waves of denial and shame. He felt like a failure.