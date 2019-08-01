Health & Sex

Are SA men ready to wear kinky video cameras on their man bits?

01 August 2019 - 00:00 By BOITUMELO KGOBOTLO
Watching videos of your own intimate exploits could spice up your sex life.
Image: 123RF/Roman Samborskyi

Tired of the same old sex toys? Someone's created a wearable GoPro-like camera that gents can use to film their bedroom exploits from never-before-seen angles. 

Called the CockCam, it's a silicone cock ring that has a tiny battery-powered camera inserted into it. Available online, it retails for $159.95 (about R2.3k).

The camera takes pictures as well as videos and the battery lasts up to 90 minutes. The images and videos are immediately transferred to an app installed on your phone or tablet via WiFi.

Beyond capturing those intimate moments, the manufacturer's website says that CockCam will also help to maximise the wearer's pleasure. Worn around the base of the penis, a cock ring traps blood in the organ making for a stronger, longer-lasting erection.

The CockCam takes pictures as well as videos.
Image: Supplied/SowetanLIVE

Well-known clinical sexologist Marlene Wasserman AKA Dr Eve, said she was asked to be the toy's ambassador in SA, but declined  after she realised that no locals had ever inquired about it.

However, she did say that Mzanzi men had responded well to cock rings because they were "non-invasive".

"I am not sure [if the CockCam] will be successful in SA, which is why I'm not selling it in my [online] store," she said.

"It's a little too sophisticated for me. People get confused with sex toys, so I like to keep it simple. I know that regular vibrating cock rings sell really well."

Wasserman said couples willing to buy the CockCam should agree on filming the process and remember that it would be a violation of another's privacy if posted on social media.

This article is adapted from one published on the Sunday World section of the SowetanLIVE website. Read the original here.

