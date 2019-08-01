Are SA men ready to wear kinky video cameras on their man bits?

Tired of the same old sex toys? Someone's created a wearable GoPro-like camera that gents can use to film their bedroom exploits from never-before-seen angles.

Called the CockCam, it's a silicone cock ring that has a tiny battery-powered camera inserted into it. Available online, it retails for $159.95 (about R2.3k).

The camera takes pictures as well as videos and the battery lasts up to 90 minutes. The images and videos are immediately transferred to an app installed on your phone or tablet via WiFi.

Beyond capturing those intimate moments, the manufacturer's website says that CockCam will also help to maximise the wearer's pleasure. Worn around the base of the penis, a cock ring traps blood in the organ making for a stronger, longer-lasting erection.