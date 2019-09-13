Vaping 'not risk-free, but far less harmful than smoking tobacco': Public Health England

Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday said vaping was still significantly safer than smoking tobacco, despite its health implications.

“Our advice on e-cigarettes remains unchanged — vaping isn’t completely risk free but is far less harmful than smoking tobacco. There is no situation where it would be better for your health to continue smoking rather than switching completely to vaping,” PHE said on Twitter.

PHE is an agency of the UK's health and social care department, which says on its website that it provides “evidence-based professional, scientific expertise and support” to government spheres, the National Health Service (NHS), parliament, industry and the public.