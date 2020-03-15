Outbreak

'Let's not shake on it' to become acceptable etiquette amid Covid-19 outbreak

"Let's not shake on it" is set to become acceptable etiquette. The traditional handshake is replaced with elbow or fist bumps, hands-on-heart greetings and foot-shakes.



With 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, experts have warned that firm or even moderate grips should be avoided because hands are potential carriers of the virus...