Fitness
42.2km in 844 laps: sports fanatic runs a marathon in her tiny garden
Inspirational athlete Lee den Hond believes the lockdown is like an endurance event
17 May 2020 - 00:00
Lee den Hond is an extreme athlete, public speaker and businesswoman. In 2013 she became the third South African woman to summit Mount Everest, and in 2015
she was awarded South African Business Woman of the Year in the entrepreneurial category. She has written a book about her experience of climbing Everest called Yes. Now, under lockdown, she is running marathons in her tiny garden.
You've run a marathon in your garden?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.