Health & Sex

LISTEN | Is your immune system ready to face off with Covid-19?

22 May 2020 - 15:57 By Paige Muller
It is possible to strengthen you immune system to help your body better deal with Covid-19?
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Covid-19 has taken the world by storm, and with it there is a sense of helplessness. How do we fight off a virus that seems unavoidable and to date has no treatment or vaccine?

As SA confronts the easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of schools, the question of how best to prepare is foremost in the minds of many. Is the use of masks, physically distancing ourselves from one another and the washing of hands the only defence we can deploy against the virus?

According to Dr Yael Joffe, chief science officer at 3X4 Genetics, there is another step you can take to prepare your immune system to fight off the virus.

Listen to what she has to say:

