Understanding the different forms of CBD for health and wellness

CBD in topical form

In search of natural and safe pain relief options, many people are exploring CBD topicals. Topical CBD in the form of a gel, cream, ointment, or balm may assist with the relief of symptoms such as muscle pain and inflammation in the back and joints, arthritis, as well as minor sprains, strains, bumps and bruises³.

Interestingly, when CBD oil is applied to the skin it never reaches the bloodstream but can still be absorbed through the skin’s surface to interact with nearby cannabinoid receptors⁴.

Simply apply by spreading a thin layer to the affected area and rub in gently before washing your hands. In the case of treating swollen palms or fingers, leave for at least 30 minutes and then wash your hands.

Beyond that, CBD topicals may also be beneficial for certain skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, scleroderma, pigmentation, itchy skin, eczema, and psoriasis due to its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce sebum production⁵.

CBD in drop form

CBD drops are proving to be a popular option. CBD in drop form consists of cannabinoid extracts that have been suspended in a carrier oil. This is usually medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), which are synthesised from coconut oil and palm oil, but can be other oils including hemp seed oil⁶. CBD drops are an excellent choice for anyone who can’t take CBD in pill or capsule form.

CBD drops offer a fast and effective way to get all the benefits of CBD because cannabinoids are absorbed directly into your bloodstream. Peak blood levels for this method, which involves placing liquid drops of CBD under your tongue, have been measured within about two hours⁷.

A simple way to improve absorption is to hold the drops under your tongue for 20 to 30 seconds before swallowing. Aside from adding drops under the tongue, you can also consume CBD drops by adding a few drops to milk, water, or juice⁸.

CBD in pastille form

If you are at all familiar with CBD chewable pastilles, you’ll know there is a rainbow of reasons why they make the ideal choice for your CBD needs. The emergence of CBD pastilles are a fun (and yummy) way of getting the benefits of CBD. The pastilles are created to emulate candy. They taste just like a sweet treat and are the perfect alternative for those who want to experience CBD's benefits, but shy away from its naturally strong flavour.

Pastilles come in pre-dosed bites, various colours, and an assortment of delectable lemon-lime, mango, raspberry, and strawberry flavours⁹.

It’s worth noting that when deciding on CBD pastilles, opt for ranges that are free from THC and tartrazine, laboratory tested, and quality controlled to ensure that you get the highest quality CBD at the right dose.

CBD in capsule form

CBD capsules were among the first form of CBD products to hit the market (along with the drops) and are king when it comes to convenience. Today you can find a wide variety of CBD capsules with varying levels of effectiveness.

Capsules are made in a similar way to regular CBD oils – by extracting the ingredients from hemp and incorporating them into tablet form.

To take a CBD capsule, simply pop one in your mouth and swallow with a glass of water. The dosage could not be any easier. Each dose is already measured out for you in each capsule – eliminating any guesswork involved.

When you use CBD, you can get a fairly accurate idea of the dosage you’re taking. But with CBD capsules, you know exactly what you’re taking each time. CBD capsules are also suitable for on-the-go use, are also tasteless and odourless. In humans, CBD capsules show no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.