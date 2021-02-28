Brown is the type of fat you actually want on your body

The good fat that babies are born with actually 'burns up' the bad fat, and so protects us from maladies like type 2 diabetes and heart failure, writes Paula Andropoulos

For several years now, researchers have been trying to find ways to plumb the potential of the lesser known "brown fat", or BAT, the adipose tissue that keeps babies warm before they're old enough to shiver, and which was once (mistakenly) thought to dissipate entirely over the course of childhood.



In contrast to the white fat we're all so keen to exorcise from our lipid-laden bodies, recent studies have found that brown fat is practically anathema to diseases such as type 2 diabetes and congestive heart failure: in response to some very specific stimuli, brown fat speeds up the rate at which we consume our reserves of the white fat responsible for these maladies...