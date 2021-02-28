Bite-Sized Reviews

'Soulmates', 'Behind Her Eyes': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series, doccies and movies

BEHIND HER EYES



An out-there and sometimes bonkers adaptation of the 2017 bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough. When a single mom gets a job in a psychiatrist's office, she starts an affair with her boss that sends her on a journey through a psychological minefield in which she and the audience learn that nothing is what it seems and nobody can be trusted...