Discovery Life has redefined its severe illness cover to factor in Covid-19

At the start of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, many South Africans became acutely aware of the fragility of life. Covid-19 quickly became widespread due to its highly contagious nature. Even worse, it proved to be deadly too.

The lives and livelihoods of people were at a new level of risk overnight. For many South Africans, the reality hit home starkly: What if my health is severely affected by the virus? What if I don’t survive this? What if someone I love doesn’t survive this?

Life insurance as a key financial support mechanism

As Covid-19 progressed, South Africans with a life insurance policy reviewed their plans to cross-check their specific cover. This gave rise to numerous questions about how Covid-19 claims would be handled. Specifically, how Covid-19 is covered by life insurance and severe illness benefits.

In this new risk context, insurers had to re-examine their benefits. Not just for the claims they expect to pay and have paid, but also in relation to their ability to provide relevant cover to their clients.

“Life cover must remain relevant to the needs of policyholders and their beneficiaries. It is all about providing much-needed financial security alongside preserving quality of life,” says Kashmeera Kanji, head of market analytics and research & development at Discovery Life.

“Clients recognise the relevance of life insurance policies. Lapse rates at one point were at their lowest levels ever, despite the increased financial strain in the economy due to the pandemic.”