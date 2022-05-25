Changing your daily habits can unlock the ultimate travel experience
Positive behaviour changes are rewarding for good health — and now the new Vitality Travel platform will translate these to exciting experiences, too.
Intuitively, we know that changing some of our daily habits — be it exercising more, eating a little more healthily or sticking to our budget — could reap life-changing rewards as we grow older. We have more energy, we feel healthy and get more out of life. But change is not always easy, so we need the right tools and encouragement to make our best intentions lasting ones.
Using nudges to change behaviour
Discovery’s Vitality, the world’s leading behaviour-change programme, understands the factors that drive behaviour and what’s needed to effect change. Vitality applies behavioural economic principles in innovative ways to encourage members to exercise more, drive safely and manage their money well. The key to the programme is how the combination of rewards and knowledge work together to encourage behaviour change.
“The Vitality programme has been refined over the years and has seen the pleasing interplay between incentives and sustained behaviour change over time. Vitality members have better health outcomes and make positive lifestyle changes a lifelong habit — this includes managing a pandemic,” says Dinesh Govender, head of Discovery Vitality in SA.
Travel rewards a cornerstone of Vitality’s magic
“The first discounted flight rewards for Vitality members were introduced 22 years ago in 2000. Travel partnerships with British Airways, kulula.com and Tsogo Sun were some of Vitality’s most exciting product innovations. Travel rewards are among the most popular benefits, with Vitality members booking nearly 1.5-million flights a year,” says Govender.
Discovery Bank recently launched Vitality Travel, a fully integrated travel booking service with unprecedented discounts and simplified trip management. The comprehensive travel offering is the world’s first shared-value travel platform which channels behavioural savings into great savings on flights, holiday accommodation, car hire and holiday packages.
Vitality Travel expands the value clients get as they continue to monetise their positive health and financial behaviours. The new travel offering combines Discovery Bank’s digital payments and platform capabilities with Vitality’s rewards expertise and partner network to access a world of travel deals in a convenient way.
The beauty of Vitality Travel is it’s fully secure and easy to use...Dinesh Govender, head of Discovery Vitality in SA
Vitality Travel enables Discovery Bank clients to effortlessly book, with personalised discounts, directly through the Discovery Bank website. There you can access all local and international airlines, which includes five local and three international airline partners at discounted rates, as well as discounts at more than 1,000 holiday accommodation properties and car hire services. Soon holiday packages will also be on offer.
“Vitality is building an integrated travel ecosystem to cover every aspect of planning your travels within Discovery Bank, from bookings to the Priority Fast Track service at the airport and lounge access,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. “The recently launched Forex accounts provide real-time access to foreign currencies in the palm of your hand, with a multicurrency card to use while travelling abroad. Vitality will soon offer visa applications and travel insurance integration.”
How it works
To make a booking or to try out Vitality Travel, clients can log on to the Discovery Bank website on a desktop, and select “travel” in the top menu, or select “book now” on the travel rewards tile on the dashboard. Access the Discovery Bank website log-in via www.discovery.co.za or directly at www.discovery.bank. You will need your cellphone to authenticate and secure online web access.
Govender says: “The beauty of Vitality Travel is it’s fully secure and easy to use, with all your travel needs looked after through a single platform. It really makes it possible to go everywhere and to have the ultimate and most affordable travel experience, as a reward for your positive behaviour.”
This article was paid for by Discovery Bank.