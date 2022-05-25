Changing your daily habits can unlock the ultimate travel experience

Positive behaviour changes are rewarding for good health — and now the new Vitality Travel platform will translate these to exciting experiences, too.

Intuitively, we know that changing some of our daily habits — be it exercising more, eating a little more healthily or sticking to our budget — could reap life-changing rewards as we grow older. We have more energy, we feel healthy and get more out of life. But change is not always easy, so we need the right tools and encouragement to make our best intentions lasting ones.

Using nudges to change behaviour

Discovery’s Vitality, the world’s leading behaviour-change programme, understands the factors that drive behaviour and what’s needed to effect change. Vitality applies behavioural economic principles in innovative ways to encourage members to exercise more, drive safely and manage their money well. The key to the programme is how the combination of rewards and knowledge work together to encourage behaviour change.

“The Vitality programme has been refined over the years and has seen the pleasing interplay between incentives and sustained behaviour change over time. Vitality members have better health outcomes and make positive lifestyle changes a lifelong habit — this includes managing a pandemic,” says Dinesh Govender, head of Discovery Vitality in SA.

Travel rewards a cornerstone of Vitality’s magic

“The first discounted flight rewards for Vitality members were introduced 22 years ago in 2000. Travel partnerships with British Airways, kulula.com and Tsogo Sun were some of Vitality’s most exciting product innovations. Travel rewards are among the most popular benefits, with Vitality members booking nearly 1.5-million flights a year,” says Govender.

Discovery Bank recently launched Vitality Travel, a fully integrated travel booking service with unprecedented discounts and simplified trip management. The comprehensive travel offering is the world’s first shared-value travel platform which channels behavioural savings into great savings on flights, holiday accommodation, car hire and holiday packages.

Vitality Travel expands the value clients get as they continue to monetise their positive health and financial behaviours. The new travel offering combines Discovery Bank’s digital payments and platform capabilities with Vitality’s rewards expertise and partner network to access a world of travel deals in a convenient way.