Doctoral study shows how cannabis could treat obesity, diabetes
19 April 2023 - 10:56
Armed with a dream to take the pharmaceutical industry higher through the use of medicinal cannabis, Nelson Mandela University doctoral graduate Sonaal Ramlugon will take the next step in her process when she graduates as one of about 50 PhD students at the institution. ..
Doctoral study shows how cannabis could treat obesity, diabetes
Armed with a dream to take the pharmaceutical industry higher through the use of medicinal cannabis, Nelson Mandela University doctoral graduate Sonaal Ramlugon will take the next step in her process when she graduates as one of about 50 PhD students at the institution. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos