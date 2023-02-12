Business

Putting dampers on the cannabis business

Health regulator's classification has set back growth, say industry insiders. But the president says urgent work was being finalised by government to create an enabling environment

12 February 2023 - 00:00

The health regulator has been slammed for hindering growth in the cannabis industry after it classified a cannabis oil compound as a prescription medicine, and some in the sector say slow regulatory reform is also holding back progress...

