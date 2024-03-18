FREE TO READ | Mental health issues must be regarded as a medical condition

The prevalence of mental health disorders is at an all-time high. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 1.9-billion people worldwide battle with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental health is a key driver of absenteeism in the workplace and is set to cost the world $16-trillion by 2030.

As more well known and and influential people who are suffering from or have overcome mental illness are being more open about it, so their actions will go a long way towards debunking myths, negativity, discrimination and judgment around the condition, says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund.

He says with the right support and help, symptoms can be relieved and the recovery rate is encouraging.

SA's mental health policies have been criticised by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, leading to a need for the policies to be updated and education around mental health being improved for better awareness and understanding.

