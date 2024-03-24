Your weekly stars March 24-31

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 19)
After tomorrow’s eclipse, you’ll feel more in control of your money. Meanwhile, enough with those gigantic impulse buys. If you can hang on to your pennies a while longer, you’ll be amazed at how many willing helpers will come to your aid. Aside from that, if you don’t have an entire new list of career options to mull over by Friday, the planets will want to know why. Love, meanwhile, is seeking an entrance. Open a few doors.
TAURUS (20 APRIL – 20 MAY)
Slowly, the energies are changing — so much so that it feels as though lead weights have been lifted off your ankles. All you’re left with now is the tiresome but manageable task of trying to balance home and work. How much for you and how much for them, is the question. And while you’re thinking, bear in mind that love has never been more idealistic. Hold back on the fantasies. Find someone you can actually touch. Oh, and get some rest. Tomorrow’s eclipse will tire you out.
GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
For you, tomorrow’s eclipse is clearing away obstructions. Luck, opportunity, travel and education are all on offer — and you get to take your pick. The career is flourishing, and your spiritual journey is helping you understand how much you deserve. If there’s anything wrong with your week, it’s that you’ve shoved your heart to one side — leaving a small void in the love department. No matter though. You’ll sort that out next week. For now, think about what you really want.
CANCER (June 21 – Jul 22)
Love comes at you out of the blue, as you open yourself up to adventure. Even tomorrow’s lunar eclipse is on your side — although you’d be wise not to travel all day. Other than that, nothing surprises you. You’re packed and ready for whatever the universe throws in your path. Of course, you’ll have to watch a slightly dodgy love life — although chances are you’ll be so wrapped up in your own mad journey, you’ll hardly notice. But as long as you stay honest, you’ll soon charm your way back into everyone’s hearts. No problem.
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 22)
Your health could be better. You’re far too sensitive now, picking up on global fears and negativity. Take yourself somewhere more serene until you’ve regained your centre. Love and business partnerships are being tested, as your life plan alters before your eyes. It’s true. You don’t have much control now. But if you trust yourself to make good decisions, you’ll be helped along the way. This is a fascinating time for you. Fear is not an option. Success is virtually guaranteed — provided you hang in.
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sep 22)
Eclipses bring change — or at least an invitation to find alternatives. For you, the possibilities are endless — but not without a price. Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse brings career alternatives, and a small surprise. Love, meanwhile, is giving problems without any provocation from you. And friendships are having a quiet rebellion while you’re not looking. No point trying too hard to solve any of it. Wait for next month to see how the land lies. Meanwhile, smile. Invitingly.
LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 22)
The heat is on and the blood pressure’s up. How about asking someone else to take charge for a while? And don’t fret. The world won’t move on without you. Besides, you have other fish to fry. Those investments are about to hatch, and that new plan needs some finishing touches. If you’re just beginning the process, get a move on. It’s time. After tomorrow’s Libran eclipse, you’ll need to be ready to take the lead again.
SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)
If it’s love you’re after, look out for Wednesday’s Scorpio Moon. Stand under the stars and list your requirements. Alternatively, just get out there and be friendly. At work, watch your diary. The planets are testing you. You might miss a meeting or lose something vital. So peepers open. By Friday, you’ll be starting each day by breathing in success. In all areas of your life. Say “yes” to every offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – 21 Dec)
Those eyes see only what they want to see. Better get some advice before Thursday. Particularly with money. If no advice is offered, refuse everything new until next week — and even then, explore all your options. Meanwhile, move. Walk. Sing. Your synapses are seizing from lack of use and your heart has frozen from lack of commitment. Remember this: the only real sin is non-participation. Doing the “wrong” thing is always better than doing nothing. Having an adventure, of course, is the best plan of all.
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Navigating the waters towards success may reveal a few of the larger sharks. Not that you need worry. You can handle them with one hand tied behind your back. Do take note though: there’s some deception in the air. Check all details before you sign. And watch for a happy surprise after Monday’s eclipse. Meanwhile, if your relationships are off, feel your way slowly back to truth. Just ask yourself one thing: is it better to be happy or right? You decide.
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)
Overnight, that remarkable financial intuition you keep so well hidden, takes a sudden leap forward. So if pork bellies seem like the thing to buy, order a case. You literally can’t go wrong. Slowly, too, other energies are turning around. Delayed deals and stalled projects gradually get themselves back on track. And in your own back yard? Romance and parties are happening whether you like it or not. Might as well get a cute hat.
PISCES (Feb 19 – Mar 20)
Ach shame! Being picked on, are you? Don’t react. Truth is, this is no-one’s fault. People around you are frustrated about things they should have dealt with long ago — and which have risen up to torment them again. And since you’re strolling around looking rosy-cheeked and happy, they’ve decided to use you as their punch bag. Duck. Walk on by. Concentrate on a career that’s taking off like a rocket. Not to mention a love life that’s about to sizzle. If you let it.
Your Chart
Wonderful Mafuna (29 May 1975, Johannesburg, 13h06)
Sun sign: Gemini
Moon sign: Capricorn
Rising Sign: Virgo
It can’t be easy going through life with a name like Wonderful. And when you have the added pressure of Virgo and Capricorn energies driving you to succeed, it’s hardly surprising you want to run. The fact is, you’re a superb initiator, but the problem lies in your follow-through. You seem to imagine that, once you’ve had the brilliant idea, the minions ought to take care of the rest. And you’re always astonished when the work’s not done to your exacting standards. Then, of course, there are the other times, when you insist on taking charge of every i-dotting, and you work yourself to a standstill without ever achieving anything. A little balance is what’s needed here. You’re not any more wonderful than anyone else. And isn’t that great? You get to make a mess, have an adventure, live your life. Real success comes in 2026. Until then, experiment — with everything. It’s all part of the process.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Your weekly stars March 24-31
What the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/Oksana Mironova
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 19)
After tomorrow’s eclipse, you’ll feel more in control of your money. Meanwhile, enough with those gigantic impulse buys. If you can hang on to your pennies a while longer, you’ll be amazed at how many willing helpers will come to your aid. Aside from that, if you don’t have an entire new list of career options to mull over by Friday, the planets will want to know why. Love, meanwhile, is seeking an entrance. Open a few doors.
TAURUS (20 APRIL – 20 MAY)
Slowly, the energies are changing — so much so that it feels as though lead weights have been lifted off your ankles. All you’re left with now is the tiresome but manageable task of trying to balance home and work. How much for you and how much for them, is the question. And while you’re thinking, bear in mind that love has never been more idealistic. Hold back on the fantasies. Find someone you can actually touch. Oh, and get some rest. Tomorrow’s eclipse will tire you out.
GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
For you, tomorrow’s eclipse is clearing away obstructions. Luck, opportunity, travel and education are all on offer — and you get to take your pick. The career is flourishing, and your spiritual journey is helping you understand how much you deserve. If there’s anything wrong with your week, it’s that you’ve shoved your heart to one side — leaving a small void in the love department. No matter though. You’ll sort that out next week. For now, think about what you really want.
CANCER (June 21 – Jul 22)
Love comes at you out of the blue, as you open yourself up to adventure. Even tomorrow’s lunar eclipse is on your side — although you’d be wise not to travel all day. Other than that, nothing surprises you. You’re packed and ready for whatever the universe throws in your path. Of course, you’ll have to watch a slightly dodgy love life — although chances are you’ll be so wrapped up in your own mad journey, you’ll hardly notice. But as long as you stay honest, you’ll soon charm your way back into everyone’s hearts. No problem.
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 22)
Your health could be better. You’re far too sensitive now, picking up on global fears and negativity. Take yourself somewhere more serene until you’ve regained your centre. Love and business partnerships are being tested, as your life plan alters before your eyes. It’s true. You don’t have much control now. But if you trust yourself to make good decisions, you’ll be helped along the way. This is a fascinating time for you. Fear is not an option. Success is virtually guaranteed — provided you hang in.
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sep 22)
Eclipses bring change — or at least an invitation to find alternatives. For you, the possibilities are endless — but not without a price. Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse brings career alternatives, and a small surprise. Love, meanwhile, is giving problems without any provocation from you. And friendships are having a quiet rebellion while you’re not looking. No point trying too hard to solve any of it. Wait for next month to see how the land lies. Meanwhile, smile. Invitingly.
LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 22)
The heat is on and the blood pressure’s up. How about asking someone else to take charge for a while? And don’t fret. The world won’t move on without you. Besides, you have other fish to fry. Those investments are about to hatch, and that new plan needs some finishing touches. If you’re just beginning the process, get a move on. It’s time. After tomorrow’s Libran eclipse, you’ll need to be ready to take the lead again.
SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)
If it’s love you’re after, look out for Wednesday’s Scorpio Moon. Stand under the stars and list your requirements. Alternatively, just get out there and be friendly. At work, watch your diary. The planets are testing you. You might miss a meeting or lose something vital. So peepers open. By Friday, you’ll be starting each day by breathing in success. In all areas of your life. Say “yes” to every offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – 21 Dec)
Those eyes see only what they want to see. Better get some advice before Thursday. Particularly with money. If no advice is offered, refuse everything new until next week — and even then, explore all your options. Meanwhile, move. Walk. Sing. Your synapses are seizing from lack of use and your heart has frozen from lack of commitment. Remember this: the only real sin is non-participation. Doing the “wrong” thing is always better than doing nothing. Having an adventure, of course, is the best plan of all.
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Navigating the waters towards success may reveal a few of the larger sharks. Not that you need worry. You can handle them with one hand tied behind your back. Do take note though: there’s some deception in the air. Check all details before you sign. And watch for a happy surprise after Monday’s eclipse. Meanwhile, if your relationships are off, feel your way slowly back to truth. Just ask yourself one thing: is it better to be happy or right? You decide.
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)
Overnight, that remarkable financial intuition you keep so well hidden, takes a sudden leap forward. So if pork bellies seem like the thing to buy, order a case. You literally can’t go wrong. Slowly, too, other energies are turning around. Delayed deals and stalled projects gradually get themselves back on track. And in your own back yard? Romance and parties are happening whether you like it or not. Might as well get a cute hat.
PISCES (Feb 19 – Mar 20)
Ach shame! Being picked on, are you? Don’t react. Truth is, this is no-one’s fault. People around you are frustrated about things they should have dealt with long ago — and which have risen up to torment them again. And since you’re strolling around looking rosy-cheeked and happy, they’ve decided to use you as their punch bag. Duck. Walk on by. Concentrate on a career that’s taking off like a rocket. Not to mention a love life that’s about to sizzle. If you let it.
Your Chart
Wonderful Mafuna (29 May 1975, Johannesburg, 13h06)
Sun sign: Gemini
Moon sign: Capricorn
Rising Sign: Virgo
It can’t be easy going through life with a name like Wonderful. And when you have the added pressure of Virgo and Capricorn energies driving you to succeed, it’s hardly surprising you want to run. The fact is, you’re a superb initiator, but the problem lies in your follow-through. You seem to imagine that, once you’ve had the brilliant idea, the minions ought to take care of the rest. And you’re always astonished when the work’s not done to your exacting standards. Then, of course, there are the other times, when you insist on taking charge of every i-dotting, and you work yourself to a standstill without ever achieving anything. A little balance is what’s needed here. You’re not any more wonderful than anyone else. And isn’t that great? You get to make a mess, have an adventure, live your life. Real success comes in 2026. Until then, experiment — with everything. It’s all part of the process.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Try to succeed with some small but meaningful resolutions this new year
Your Weekly Stars February 18-24
4 things to know about the copyright bill that has SA stars up in arms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos