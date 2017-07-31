Tips for re-inventing your home with pocket-friendly paint

Paint can be functional as well as aesthetic

For instance, if you’re looking to add depth to a room, you can choose a darker colour paint for two opposite walls. Or if you have a really high ceiling, you can paint it in a darker hue than your walls, to make the room feel cosier.

And, of course, an accent wall is always a good idea. Choose your colour carefully, according to what you’d like to achieve. For example, using a dark colour will make a room appear smaller, while a soft shade will have the opposite effect.

Don't overlook your kitchen

People often overlook the kitchen when it comes to introducing colour into their homes, but you can instantly refresh your kitchen units with a splash of paint.

For a modern look, I recommend using darker shades such as navy, ruby or charcoal on your units, and contrasting these with a lighter wall colour.