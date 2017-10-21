Loving Local
uMoya's mod outdoor furniture is like super stylish Lego for your patio
22 October 2017 - 00:00
uMoya's modular outdoor furniture is as user-friendly as it is beautiful; you can easily create a custom seating arrangement to suit your space, and you can buy the pieces one at a time as your budget allows.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE