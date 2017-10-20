'The Mountain Between Us' is the perfect movie for date night

But with Alex's wedding set for the next day, and with Ben having patients he absolutely has to attend to, the pair decide to charter a small plane and a pilot.

It turns out to be a whopper of a mistake. After the tiny plane crashes high in the mountains, and with the pilot dead, the two realise that help is not coming and they must embark on a perilous journey across miles of wilderness, discovering strength they never knew they had. What, it asks, if your life depended on a stranger?

So, is the film a love story with a side order of chilly adventure, or an adventure with a compelling romance at its heart?

According to the film's veteran executive producer, it's both.

