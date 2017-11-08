Horror houses: The public mourning of heritage treasures

Flo Bird of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation, one of the 10 organisations backing the campaign, says reckless owners - private and government - have for too long dodged their responsibilities.

"The National Heritage Resources Act is not being followed and in many cases owners have dragged their feet or have deliberately allowed the buildings to deteriorate to such a state that they can get a demolition order," says Bird.

She believes saving heritage buildings and structures enhances modern, urban living. She cites the Hospital Superintendent's House in Hillbrow- a red brick double-storey beauty with bay windows and impressive chimney that was once the home of the superintendent of Johannesburg General Hospital.

"We live pressured, insecure big-city lives and something like this house that is not a grand mansion is a reminder that one person's story from another time matters," says Bird.