Home & Gardening

Loving local

Arkivio blends artisan techniques & mod technologies to create striking homeware

We chat to Lance Surgeson, one half of Durban design studio Arkivio, creators of contemporary homeware, lighting and mirrors

07 January 2018 - 00:00 By Roberta Thatcher

We chat to Lance Surgeson, one half of Durban design studio Arkivio, creators of contemporary homeware, lighting and mirrors

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How to pout and squeeze your way to a face that looks three years younger Lifestyle
  2. More sex, chewing gum: what science says will make you happier in 2018 Health & Sex
  3. Eating healthily in 2018: anti-stress food Food
  4. Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens Health & Sex
  5. Why that end-of-year visit to the traditional healer could be deadly Health & Sex

Latest Videos

A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X