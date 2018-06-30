Home & Gardening

Talent alone doesn't lead to success, says acclaimed designer Elena Salmistraro

01 July 2018 - 00:00 By Roberta Thatcher

Elena Salmistraro has worked with the very best of the design industry, collaborating on everything from ceramic plates for Bosa to wallpapers for Texturae, lamps for Seletti and furniture for Durame and My Home Collection.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 8 sensational side dishes to serve at your next braai Food
  2. Twitter rubs it in: best memes about Germany's World Cup exit Lifestyle
  3. Twitter rubs it in: best memes about Germany's World Cup exit Lifestyle
  4. SEX TALK | I've got syphilis. Is it curable? Health & Sex
  5. 5 films that show the US in crisis Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X