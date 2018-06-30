Talent alone doesn't lead to success, says acclaimed designer Elena Salmistraro
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Elena Salmistraro has worked with the very best of the design industry, collaborating on everything from ceramic plates for Bosa to wallpapers for Texturae, lamps for Seletti and furniture for Durame and My Home Collection.
