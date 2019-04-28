An enlightened design collaboration: Margaret Howell x Anglepoise lamps
28 April 2019 - 00:00
Anglepoise is a brand synonymous with the levered lamps originally designed by Sir Kenneth Grange in the 1930s.
Anglepoise is a brand synonymous with the levered lamps originally designed by Sir Kenneth Grange in the 1930s.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.