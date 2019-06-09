LUND Rug Gallery's new range reflects the design world's fixation with curves
Geometrics are still very much on trend, but designers are now taking a '70s-inspired approach and softening these linear shapes' edges
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Geometrics are still very much on trend, but designers are now taking a '70s-inspired approach and softening these linear shapes' edges
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.