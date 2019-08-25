Retro, playful outdoor furniture from Haldane Martin to get excited about
The Cha-Cha tables and Hula Outdoor collection are sleek and sexy new additions from Haldane Martin
25 August 2019 - 00:03
The quintessential designer, Haldane Martin (http://Haldanemartin.co.za) straddles interiors and product seamlessly, and whether he's creating hospitality spaces (one of his fortes), engineering a new line of furniture, or creating a feature exhibition, his approach is always layered and considered - a merging of concept, aesthetic and function.
Martin's new Cha-Cha occasional tables and Hula Outdoor range demonstrate this ability to express multiple messages. Designed to stand on their own, they're also conceived as clever complementary pieces - the linear structure of both ranges means they look great when combined. Playing around with different sizes and colours will give the best results...
