Design

Cannata's new Cape Town home is not just a showroom, it's a Dialogue Room

Despite the changes in trends and technology in more than 100 years, Cannata — a brand renowned for its marble, granite and stone countertops and cladding — has not only kept the pace, but set it too.



Backed by more than a century of adaptation and innovation, Claudia King and Italo Cannata Jr. (great-granddaughter and great-grandson of founder Liborio Cannata) have teamed up with Aimee Wolfaardt of Haardt Design Studio to launch The Dialogue Room...