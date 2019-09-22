Design
Cannata's new Cape Town home is not just a showroom, it's a Dialogue Room
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Despite the changes in trends and technology in more than 100 years, Cannata — a brand renowned for its marble, granite and stone countertops and cladding — has not only kept the pace, but set it too.
Backed by more than a century of adaptation and innovation, Claudia King and Italo Cannata Jr. (great-granddaughter and great-grandson of founder Liborio Cannata) have teamed up with Aimee Wolfaardt of Haardt Design Studio to launch The Dialogue Room...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.