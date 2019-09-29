SA creatives to showcase their unique talents at major London design fair

Loved for its bold meeting of antiques, tribal art, jewellery, contemporary design and craft, PAD London is a showcase of design that is not to be missed. Now in its 13th year, the event crosses the boundaries of collectable design in the 21st century.



We are thrilled to see that a selection of local designers will be represented at the fair by Southern Guild, one of PAD London's 11 new exhibitors for 2019...