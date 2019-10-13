Joburg flower show sets sustainability standard - and for gardens too

Climate change is on everyone's lips - especially since Greta Thunberg's recent speech at the UN - and rightfully so. We have seen the global movement towards sustainability grow, and gardening for a changing climate is a key trend to emerge over the past year.



With South Africa seeing its driest weather conditions in over 113 years, and the Vaal dam dipping below 55% - resulting in level one water restrictions - there is a need for ecological gardens that can cope with extreme weather conditions...