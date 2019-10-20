Architecture

The design of Morocco's YSL museum blends fashion & architecture

The Musée Yves Saint Laurent (https://www.museeyslmarrakech.com/en/) is a tribute to the life and work of couturier Yves Saint Laurent and also a nod to his love affair with Marrakech.



Fittingly a few doors down from Le Jardin Majorelle (the iconic property he and his business and life partner and co-founder of the fashion house Pierre Bergé bought in 1980), it's become an essential stop on a visit to the city since it launched in 2017...