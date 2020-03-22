Home outfitters Block & Chisel open intimate boutique store in Parkwood

We got a sneak peek and chatted to them about the brand's shift to a more focused offering

No stranger to South Africans, Block & Chisel began in 1987 in a small Chelsea Village shop, more than 10 years after founder Sibley McAdam opened his first cabinet-making and restoration workshop.



As the years went by, Block & Chisel earned a name as a family business producing furniture in French and English country styles, developing sought-after antiquing finishes and later introducing a more clean-lined furniture offering to the showroom floor...