Home & Gardening

Get the latest copy of SA Home Owner

Our June issue is available in stores and online

12 June 2020 - 18:13
Get the latest edition now.
Get the latest edition now.
Image: Supplied

Keep warm this winter and indulge in 54 pages of featured properties in the 196-page June 2020 issue of SA Home Owner.

Included in the magazine are detailed features on using your fire place safely this winter, stylish essentials for the bedroom, how to create an efficient home office during Covid-19 as well as a not-to-be-missed print/digital combination subscription offer and prizes worth more than R52,500. 

You can buy your copy at major retail outlets and online on Zinio and Magzter

SA Home Owner is a monthly magazine packed with luxury houses across SA, as well as offering decor, trend-watching and lifestyle features.

Most read

  1. Coconut Kelz details her experience at St Anne's: 'I got a reputation as the ... Lifestyle
  2. Wear a face mask and don't kiss: Harvard's advice for safe sex during Covid-19 Health & Sex
  3. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  4. What’s new on Showmax in June Lifestyle
  5. Royals share sweet images of Prince Philip on his 99th birthday Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...