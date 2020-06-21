Rearrange your physical space to reboot your headspace

The simple action of shifting things can make all the difference to your wellbeing, says Leana Schoeman

To many of you this might seem like the strangest of favourite pastimes, but for me it has become such a regular occurrence that I didn't even realise it until I started tapping into what motivates this action. Wait for it — moving furniture and décor objects around, creating vignettes of things I love, and rediscovering and repurposing things.



This pursuit proves that my years as a décor and fashion stylist have intensified my need to edit my visual scape wherever I am. I have to admit that I also find the benefits endless and ever-changing. It helps me rethink things, their function as well as positioning, and often leads to similar rearrangements in my thinking mind — especially during times of chaos...