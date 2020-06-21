Rearrange your physical space to reboot your headspace
The simple action of shifting things can make all the difference to your wellbeing, says Leana Schoeman
21 June 2020 - 00:00
To many of you this might seem like the strangest of favourite pastimes, but for me it has become such a regular occurrence that I didn't even realise it until I started tapping into what motivates this action. Wait for it — moving furniture and décor objects around, creating vignettes of things I love, and rediscovering and repurposing things.
This pursuit proves that my years as a décor and fashion stylist have intensified my need to edit my visual scape wherever I am. I have to admit that I also find the benefits endless and ever-changing. It helps me rethink things, their function as well as positioning, and often leads to similar rearrangements in my thinking mind — especially during times of chaos...
