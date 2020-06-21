The 100 Beautiful Things project celebrates SA's ingenious designers
By shining a supportive spotlight on local creatives, this online exhibit aims to inspire and uplift the public during lockdown
21 June 2020 - 00:04
Platform Creative Agency, the team behind the annual 100% Design exhibit, has partnered with the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town to celebrate South African ingenuity with the 100 Beautiful Things project.
They've called on the public to nominate projects, products, ideas or experiences that are “creative, innovative or simply beautiful” with the aim of showcasing 100 of these "things" online over the course of 100 days. ..
