Okha director Adam Court defines good design
The man behind the Cape Town-based furniture and interiors company tells us more about his personal style and shares his thoughts on SA's design offerings
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Having grown up in a village in the Midlands, England, on the boundary between the city and vast countryside, an early impulse to express himself creatively put Adam Court at a crossroads between becoming an actor or diving into the art and design world. He chose the latter.
For the OKHA (https://www.okha.com/) director and designer, "creating is exploration, expression, discovery, passion, love, meditation and salvation"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.