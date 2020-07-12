Okha director Adam Court defines good design

The man behind the Cape Town-based furniture and interiors company tells us more about his personal style and shares his thoughts on SA's design offerings

Having grown up in a village in the Midlands, England, on the boundary between the city and vast countryside, an early impulse to express himself creatively put Adam Court at a crossroads between becoming an actor or diving into the art and design world. He chose the latter.



For the OKHA (https://www.okha.com/) director and designer, "creating is exploration, expression, discovery, passion, love, meditation and salvation"...