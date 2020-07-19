Sweet success as Lemon design studio grows its European segment
19 July 2020 - 00:00
Kevin Frankental is one of the co-founding brothers at Lemon (http://Lemon.za.com), a South African furniture and interior product design company.
Established in 2007 and based in Joburg, Lemon began with the creation of custom print products and artworks that in time led to a unique range of furniture, lighting and decorative objects. These have recently found the perfect home in their new Cape Town showroom...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.