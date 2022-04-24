Interview

Want great interiors? Tell a story ... and other tips from guru Chris Glass

Globetrotting style guru Chris Glass of SoHo House talks travel, furniture and decorating with flair

If there’s a man out there who has nailed a unique sense of personal style it’s Chris Glass, Soho House head of membership: city and connect, Europe and Africa and founder of aptm, Berlin — an intimate apartment space for events and performing arts with must-have shoppable design...