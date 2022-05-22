Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet

With endless views of SA’s Klein Karoo, this contemporary cabin on a remote farm was conceived to combine simple luxury with sustainable design

A contemporary, off-grid cabin built on an expanse of semi-desert on the edge of a nature reserve in SA’s Klein Karoo has become a favourite retreat for Capetonians David and Tracey Petzer. David and Tracey first discovered the country getaway through their friends Cobus Van Wyk and Ruan Van Der Venter. After 16 years in the UK, Cobus and Ruan recently returned to SA and fell in love with the 110-acre farm consisting of pristine wilderness...