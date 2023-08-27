Sustainable with style: how to turn your water tank into a vertical garden
Jane Griffiths shares her tips on how to create a thriving vertical garden on a tank
27 August 2023 - 00:00
With an increasingly unstable water supply, many people are looking at installing water tanks. Others want to harvest precious rainwater for drier periods. Tanks are great for both, but aesthetically are not that wonderful. When I had rain and greywater tanks installed, I wanted to hide them. On a trip to the Cape, I saw a vertical garden installed on a large tank and knew that's exactly what I needed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.