Add to cart | Chic spring decor and dining updates we love

Bring newness into you home with noteworthy décor finds

30 August 2023 - 15:17 By Leana Schoeman
Dancing Crane wall art from R2,799, yuppiechef,com
Image: Supplied

Spring has sprung, or is just about to, and we're all ready for something new. Whether you're looking to freshen up your space with new and colourful scatters or an art print, we share exciting product releases that will make you feel inspired and ready for the best summer.

Hello colour

Our love affair with H&M Home continues this season with their release of beautiful and bright new decor editions to indulge in. Plus, as always, we can rely on them to offer affordable on trend style and quality. Another great news tip is that their products are available at Superbalist, making it easier to get your hands on some of the best décor products out there at the click of a button.

A bright and colourful selection of scatter cushions from H&M Home available instore or online at superbalist.com
Image: Supplied
Tufted patterned cushion cover R399, H&M Home at superbalist.com
Image: Supplied

For the love of art

Investing in a new piece of art can make all the difference, and with so much to choose from, it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. With so many art print online stores to choose from it's far easier to find what you love, framed or unframed. Some of our favourite finds offering quality prints include Jasper & Jute, Nifty Posters and Hertex Haus. Yuppiechef also offers a beautiful curated collection of state of the art prints.

Light it up

It's the season of alfresco dining and with so many beautiful new lighting options out there, thanks to the load-shedding beast, we are spoilt for choice.

Why not invest in a beautiful and sleek solar or rechargeable lamp for indoor and outdoor use, stylish and versatile enough to use at a dinner party or as table or bedside lamp, making it a great and justified investment for many seasons to come. If you're looking for something more permanent outside, a set of solar string lights is a great investment as it not only creates a magical atmosphere outside but also serves as added light during blackouts.

Eva Solo Lantern from R1,699 at yuppiechef.com
Image: Supplied
Litehouse 10m LED Festoon Traditional Outdoor Bulb String Lights with 10 bulbs from R1,099, takealot.com
Image: Supplied

Cocktail hour

Bring sophistication to your sundowner sessions with these exquisite ribbed glasses from Woolies. Crafted out of pure soda glass, they are scratch resistant and more durable than regular glass, making them perfect for everyday use and special occasions.

Another great addition to indoor or outdoor entertainment is this chic candle holder from Mr Price Home. The brass and black steel contrast gives it an industrial look and feel that is simple and timeless and will work in any space.

Ribbed cocktail glasses from R99.99 at Woolworths.co.za
Image: Supplied
Quad Dinner Candle holder R249,99, mrpricehome.com
Image: Supplied

Tactile tendencies

This summer it's all about adding  quiet comfort and luxury to your life. Starting with local hand woven textiles is a must, especially considering that the local handwoven textile industry is growing and needs our ongoing support. We love this new picnic blanket from Ecru at Superbalist and the classic throws and towels by Barrydale Weavers. Even though it can be pricey, you are guaranteed to invest in a quality textile that is ethically produced, offering comfort and durability for a lifetime.

Clay Picnic Kelim by Ecru R1899 at Superbalist.com
Image: Supplied
Barrydale Weavers large striped country towels from R629, barrydaleweavers.co.za
Image: Supplied
Zeno vase collection at Country Road from R799.
Image: Supplied
Quazi Design Large Mude Paper Mache Decorative Vessel R899, yuppiechef.com
Image: Supplied

Make a statement

A new vase, no matter how big or small, can bring a whole lot of joy and life into one's home and life.

Invest in a classic glass vase or something that creates more of a statement.

Should the mood grab you, add a sprig of green or colour from your garden.

We love these new paper mache vases from Quasi Design available at Yuppiechef with their graphic shapes.

Another favorite has to be Country Road's new Zeno glass vase collection at Woolies.

