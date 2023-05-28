Home & Gardening

Décor

SHOPPING | What's new on the local design scene

What's new on the local design scene

28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman
The Lucky Chair by Haldane.
The Lucky Chair by Haldane.
Image: Supplied
The Lucky Chair by Haldane, upholstered in luxurious bouclé with powder coated steel, is suitable for indoors and outdoors.
The Lucky Chair by Haldane, upholstered in luxurious bouclé with powder coated steel, is suitable for indoors and outdoors.
Image: Supplied

 

Good vibes only

Haldane's new Lucky Chair embodies optimism and humour within its unusual design resembling the curve of a smile, with outstretched arms reminiscent of a warm hug and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable seating experience.

Waterproof bouclé fabric not only offers softness, texture and visual interest but enhances functionality, making it suitable for indoors and outdoors. To further ensure durability and protection against the elements, the smooth curved frames are powder coated with an exterior-grade UV stable pure polyester and finished with a luxurious ferro grain texture.

With an option to customise the upholstery and frame colour by choosing from an extensive colour palette, these beauties can be tailored to your preferences to seamlessly blend into your desired aesthetic.

www.haldane.co.za

Lampshades in bespoke printed textiles by Lulasclan.
Lampshades in bespoke printed textiles by Lulasclan.
Image: Supplied

A date with design

Décor and design enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting lineup at Decorex Cape Town from June 22-25 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. After the relaunch in 2022, this much-anticipated event will be the ultimate opportunity to discover new brands and products, be inspired by innovative design, and engage in a dynamic and immersive design-focused environment.

Highlights include Mr Price Home’s Shoppable Apartment, a showcase representing the latest interior design trends with elements you can buy on the spot for an instant update; and Superbalist will be partnering with Plascon with their One Room, Four Looks, combining wall colour with interior elements for an instant room makeover.

 

 

 

Vamp up your decor with Superbalist x Plascon One Room, Four Looks.
Vamp up your decor with Superbalist x Plascon One Room, Four Looks.
Image: Supplied

This year’s chair design exhibit will showcase sustainably designed chairs that include renowned local designers such as ARRCC, Hannerie Visser, Joe Paine, Hesse Kleinloog and Sanri Pienaar.

For those wanting to polish their interior trend knowledge, there will be a presentation by décor and design trend expert Bielle Bellingham.

Another exciting element will be Samsung’s Bespoke Cooking Theatre featuring local chefs preparing their favourite dishes with state of the art Samsung appliances.

This combination of curated exhibitions, cutting edge design and product launches makes this year’s fair an exciting and comprehensive event for design enthusiasts, professionals and anyone interested in exploring the beautiful world of décor and design.

decorex.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Better together: SA’s leading design expos join forces for ‘exciting new venture’

"Expect the host city to be taken over from a design, decor and architecture perspective."
Lifestyle
11 months ago

What new curator will bring to this year's Decorex Africa

Theo Bothma says 'the future of the built environment is driven by collaboration'.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Five beautiful decor buys we've got our eye on this summer

Haldane Martin’s sexy outdoor sofa, cheerful fabrics and more
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Retro, playful outdoor furniture from Haldane Martin to get excited about

The Cha-Cha tables and Hula Outdoor collection are sleek and sexy new additions from Haldane Martin
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Musa Motha's ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final performance Lifestyle
  2. ‘It is not up for debate’: Woolworths claps back at ‘boycott’ over Pride Month ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'I was not fine' — Behind the scenes on Musa Motha's big 'Britain's Got Talent' ... Lifestyle
  4. 'An absolute joke' — Fans shocked by Musa Motha not winning 'Britain's Got ... Lifestyle
  5. 'Start like a coward and finish like a hero': Bruce Fordyce's Comrades pearls ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

IN FULL: Redi Tlhabi's touching speech to Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial
'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial