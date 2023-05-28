This year’s chair design exhibit will showcase sustainably designed chairs that include renowned local designers such as ARRCC, Hannerie Visser, Joe Paine, Hesse Kleinloog and Sanri Pienaar.
SHOPPING | What's new on the local design scene
Good vibes only
Haldane's new Lucky Chair embodies optimism and humour within its unusual design resembling the curve of a smile, with outstretched arms reminiscent of a warm hug and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable seating experience.
Waterproof bouclé fabric not only offers softness, texture and visual interest but enhances functionality, making it suitable for indoors and outdoors. To further ensure durability and protection against the elements, the smooth curved frames are powder coated with an exterior-grade UV stable pure polyester and finished with a luxurious ferro grain texture.
With an option to customise the upholstery and frame colour by choosing from an extensive colour palette, these beauties can be tailored to your preferences to seamlessly blend into your desired aesthetic.
www.haldane.co.za
A date with design
Décor and design enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting lineup at Decorex Cape Town from June 22-25 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. After the relaunch in 2022, this much-anticipated event will be the ultimate opportunity to discover new brands and products, be inspired by innovative design, and engage in a dynamic and immersive design-focused environment.
Highlights include Mr Price Home’s Shoppable Apartment, a showcase representing the latest interior design trends with elements you can buy on the spot for an instant update; and Superbalist will be partnering with Plascon with their One Room, Four Looks, combining wall colour with interior elements for an instant room makeover.
This year’s chair design exhibit will showcase sustainably designed chairs that include renowned local designers such as ARRCC, Hannerie Visser, Joe Paine, Hesse Kleinloog and Sanri Pienaar.
For those wanting to polish their interior trend knowledge, there will be a presentation by décor and design trend expert Bielle Bellingham.
Another exciting element will be Samsung’s Bespoke Cooking Theatre featuring local chefs preparing their favourite dishes with state of the art Samsung appliances.
This combination of curated exhibitions, cutting edge design and product launches makes this year’s fair an exciting and comprehensive event for design enthusiasts, professionals and anyone interested in exploring the beautiful world of décor and design.
decorex.co.za
