The best veggies to sow between seasons

Rocket is ready to start harvesting after four weeks. Wild rocket can be harvested for longer than cultivated rocket because it doesn't go to seed as quickly in hot weather.

Growing: Rocket likes full sun, except during the hottest summer months, when it prefers semi-shade. Direct seed and keep moist until it germinates. In hot weather, when cultivated rocket goes to seed quite quickly, either sow wild rocket or do successive sowings every few weeks for a continual harvest.





SWISS CHARD